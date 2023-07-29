DTE Energy still working to restore power to thousands as threat of severe storms looms

Thousands of Metro Detroit residents are still waiting to have their power restored after severe storms moved through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday.

DTE Energy’s vice president of distribution Joe Musallam said they have nearly 80% of outages from Wednesday restored and have a goal to have 95% restored by the end of Friday.

By 8 p.m. on Friday, there were 59,702 DTE Energy customers still without power. According to DTE Energy’s outage map, that means 97.35% of customers have power.

DTE Energy said they have 3,000 contractors and people from out-of-state crews working to restore power. There is concern for another round of storms. Musallam said DTE meteorologists have been monitoring that storm since the start of the week.

“If wind gusts up to 65 mph or 65 mph winds that are predicted show up we may see some additional outages overnight,” Musallam said. “For our customers affected by Wednesday’s storm here is my commitment to you, if this upcoming storm affects power at your home or business you’ll be prioritized for restoration. We know how difficult it’s been for you through this past week and we’ll make sure the time of your inconvenience is as minimal as possible. And for all of our customers that are still without power, we will be keeping all of our local and out-of-state support on property.”