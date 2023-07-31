Case dismissed against Ford Next CEO accused of trying to set handbags on fire in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The case against a Ford Next CEO who was accused of trying to set $10,000 handbags on fire at his Oakland County home has been dismissed, officials said.

Franck Dominique Louis-Victor, 50, is the CEO of Ford Next LLC, as well as the vice president of New Business Platforms for the company.

Louis-Victor was originally accused of being involved in a domestic violence altercation July 8 at his home. During the dispute, officials previously said he tried to set two high-end handbags on fire.

Louis-Victor was charged with arson -- preparation to burn property worth between $1,000 and $20,000 and assault with a dangerous weapon. The case against him has since been dismissed.