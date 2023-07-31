Detroit woman arrested after helicopter follows her fleeing cops on motorcycle; sister bites trooper

DETROIT – Two sisters were arrested in Wayne County after a police helicopter followed one as she fled officers and the other bit a trooper during the investigation.

Redford Township police asked for help from the Michigan State Police helicopter around 9 a.m. Friday, July 28.

Officers said a 27-year-old Detroit woman fled from them when they tried to pull her over. The helicopter followed the motorcycle as it went into Downtown Detroit, where troopers were waiting to make an arrest.

The woman fled the MSP traffic stop and continued to the 17000 block of Plainview Avenue on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities. She got off the motorcycle and went inside.

Police said they convinced her to leave the home, and she was taken into custody.

The driver’s 21-year-old sister arrived at the home while troopers were wrapping up the investigation, and she began to interfere, they said. She bit one of the troopers on his arm and was arrested, according to officials.

Both sisters were taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

“We shouldn’t have to say it, but if your relative is getting arrested, do not assault the officers on scene,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “You will just end up in jail, as well.”