Man accused of sexually assaulting Macomb County store owner, shooting at person who chased him out

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – An Eastpointe man is accused of inappropriately touching the owner of a Macomb County store and then firing shots at the person who chased him outside.

The attacked happened Monday, July 31, at a store in Roseville, according to authorities.

Dakarai Farmer, 30, of Eastpointe, is accused of entering the store and sexually assaulting the owner.

After Farmer touched the woman, another person chased him out of the store, officials said. As Farmer fled on a bicycle, he pointed a gun and fired multiple shots at the person who chased him, according to police.

Farmer was arraigned Monday at Roseville District Court on the following charges:

Felon in possession of a firearm -- five-year felony.

Felon in possession of ammunition -- five-year felony.

Carrying a concealed weapon -- five-year felony.

Assault with a dangerous weapon -- four-year felony.

Three felony firearm violations -- each a mandatory sentence of two years.

Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct -- two-year high-court misdemeanor.

Bond was set at $30,000, cash/surety, with a mental health assessment. If released, Farmer must wear a GPS tether and avoid contact with the victims.

“The gravity of gun violence cannot be overstated,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “Felons cannot legally possess firearms.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 9.