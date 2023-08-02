3 arrested after armed robbery, shooting at Warren dispensary

Security camera footage shows an armed robbery at a dispensary in Warren that quickly turned into a shooting scene.

WARREN, Mich. – Three men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a dispensary in Warren.

The robbery happened on June 9 at the Sherwood Dispensary in Warren.

“The Warren Police Department Detective Beruro works aggressively to track down these subjects,” Warren police Lt. Dan Bozak said.

Police said the suspects got the security guard to open the door by setting off a car alarm to get the guard to look outside. When the suspects still couldn’t get inside, one of the suspects opened fire on the door. The security guard was on the other side of that door and was shot, but is OK.

The suspects managed to get inside the dispensary and they stole the safe. One of the suspects was a delivery driver for the dispensary.

The dispensary did not have a license to operate and has since been shut down.