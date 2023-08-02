Morning 4: What to know about boil water notices active in Macomb County -- and other news

Chopper footage of the scene of a water main break in Macomb County on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Boil water advisories still in place for 5 Macomb County communities: What to know

Several Macomb County communities were under a Boil Water Advisory on Wednesday, a day after a major water main break was identified in Macomb Township.

Family sues DMC for negligence after Detroit nurse kidnapped from hospital parking lot, killed

The family of a Detroit nurse who was killed after being abducted from the hospital parking lot following her shift is now suing the hospital for negligence.

Police say Patrice Wilson was forced into her vehicle at gunpoint in the parking lot of DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital on the morning of May 13. After finishing her shift, she was approached and attacked by a man disguised in a blonde wig, said to be her ex-boyfriend Jamere Miller.

Detroit Tigers botch another trade deadline, get nothing for Eduardo Rodriguez in lost season

ClickOnDetroit’s Derick Hutchinson reports: The Detroit Tigers are once again so far out of contention that trade deadline day was supposed to be the highlight of the season, but as has been the norm, they couldn’t even get that right.

Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers for Aug. 1, 2023 with jackpot over $1B

Nobody won the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night’s drawing, with a grand prize of over $1 billion.

The jackpot has surged to $1.25 billion as of Wednesday morning. There have been 31 drawings since the last jackpot was won in New York in April.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday, Aug. 1 -- but here are the winning numbers anyway.

Weather: Hazy Wednesday with spotty rain possible before some storm chances arrive in Metro Detroit