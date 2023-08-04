Detroit mother, daughter reunited with heroes who saved them from burning apartment

DETROIT – Sometimes the right people are in the right place at the right time. That was true for a Detroit mother trapped with her 2-year-old daughter in their burning apartment.

The fire occurred Tuesday (Aug. 1) around 5 a.m. in a unit on the eighth floor of an apartment building on Pallister Plaisance near John C. Lodge freeway.

Tiara Blue and her daughter were rescued by other residents in her building, police officers, and firefighters.

Friday, she was reunited with some of those heroes, Detroit police officers Travis Thompson and Serena Dejonge.

The two officers were on the other side of John C. Lodge patrolling when they heard a faint scream for help.

“It wasn’t until we crossed the freeway we were able to hear it really loudly,” said Thompson.

They were led to a back alley where they saw smoke coming out Blue’s window and her shouting for help.

Body camera video from the incident gave a closer look at the critical moments that followed.

The officers radioed the fire department, then ran up eight flights of stairs.

“The one thing that kind of blew my mind in this whole situation was the community aspect,” Thompson said. “There were two residents that were the ones that broke down the door before I was able to get upstairs.”

Dejonge said, “I had grabbed her (Blue) out of there and also a civilian that came up behind me, and he had grabbed the child out of the bassinet, so we all made it out safely.”

On Friday, Blue and the two officers met for the first time since the fire in the same alley.

“Just to think I was hanging out of that window screaming for my life, and you guys heard me,” Blue said. “I got a new family with Detroit Police Department.”

Together, they reflected on the what-ifs and how there is good even in the worst times.

“We make it a thing that we ride with the windows down just for that reason, so we can hear and see things around us so just to think that if our windows were up or we did have the radio on if we didn’t hear that it could have been devastating,” Dejonge said.

“My first thought was to go and get my kid, but if I didn’t run to that window, I would have missed you guys,” said Blue. “Every time I think about it, I break down. She goes, ‘What’s wrong?’ I can’t express to her how happy I am just to hear her say what’s wrong.”

Blue lost everything in the fire, so if you want to help her, you can donate by clicking here.