Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Dorian Brooks was last seen Tuesday (Aug. 1) at 10 p.m. in the 18400 block of Avon Street.

Brooks left his home without permission in a silver 4-door sedan and failed to return home.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray jogging pants, and light colored ‘Jordan’ shoes.

According to his father, he suffers from Schizophrenia.

Dorian Brooks Details Age 15 Height 5′3″ Hair Brown Afro Weight 115 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

