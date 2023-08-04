Detroit police want help finding missing 24-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Dennis Waiters was last seen Monday (July 31) in the 11100 block of Gratiot Avenue.
Waiters was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, and white shoes.
According to his caregiver, he suffers from Schizophrenia.
|Dennis Waiters
|Details
|Age
|24
|Height
|6′0″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|180 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.