Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 24-year-old man

Dennis Waiters last seen on July 31

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Dennis Waiters was last seen Monday (July 31) in the 11100 block of Gratiot Avenue.

Waiters was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, and white shoes.

According to his caregiver, he suffers from Schizophrenia.

Dennis WaitersDetails
Age24
Height 6′0″
HairBlack
Weight180 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

