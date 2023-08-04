79º
Detroit police want help finding missing 76-year-old man

Raymond McCord last seen on Aug. 3

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 76-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 76-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Raymond McCord left his residence Thursday (Aug. 3) at 11 a.m. in the 16900 block of Lawton Street and did not return home.

McCord was last seen wearing a gray or black shirt, gray jogging pants, and boots.

According to his son, he suffers from Dementia.

Raymond McCordDetails
Age76
Height5′8″
HairSalt and pepper hair and mustache
Weight135 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

