Detroit police want help finding missing 76-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 76-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Raymond McCord left his residence Thursday (Aug. 3) at 11 a.m. in the 16900 block of Lawton Street and did not return home.
McCord was last seen wearing a gray or black shirt, gray jogging pants, and boots.
According to his son, he suffers from Dementia.
|Raymond McCord
|Details
|Age
|76
|Height
|5′8″
|Hair
|Salt and pepper hair and mustache
|Weight
|135 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.