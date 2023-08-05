Detroit police want help finding missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Mei’ya Casey left her house Friday (Aug. 4) at 3:35 p.m. in the 18300 block of Margareta Street without permission and failed to return home.
Casey was last seen wearing a gray and red shirt, gray leggings, and black and silver flip flops.
|Mei’ya Casey
|Details
|Age
|12
|Height
|4′11″
|Hair
|Black and brown twists
|Weight
|130 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.