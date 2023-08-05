72º
Detroit police want help finding missing 12-year-old girl

Mei’ya Casey last seen on Aug. 4

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Mei’ya Casey left her house Friday (Aug. 4) at 3:35 p.m. in the 18300 block of Margareta Street without permission and failed to return home.

Casey was last seen wearing a gray and red shirt, gray leggings, and black and silver flip flops.

Mei’ya CaseyDetails
Age12
Height4′11″
HairBlack and brown twists
Weight130 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

