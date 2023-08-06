76º
Detroit driver swerved to avoid motorcycle, struck and killed 34-year-old from Romulus, police say

Detroit driver arrested for impaired driving

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

FILE -- Michigan State Police vehicle. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A driver from Detroit was arrested for impaired driving after swerving to avoid a motorcycle and instead striking the motorcycle operator on I-94 in Detroit.

Police received calls of a motorcycle crash with reports of a body lying in the westbound lanes of I-94 at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2023.

Michigan State Police believe a 34-year-old motorcyclist from Romulus was negotiating a curve on the ramp from eastbound I-96 to westbound I-94 when they lost control, went down the embankment, and onto I-94.

A 31-year-old driver from Detroit was in a vehicle going westbound on I-94 when they swerved to miss the motorcycle in the lane and struck the 34-year-old from Romulus.

The 34-year-old from Romulus was pronounced dead at the scene. The family has been notified.

Police said the Detroit driver was arrested for impaired driving.

The investigation is ongoing.

