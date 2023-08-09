Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Damietrea Rogers left her residence without permission Tuesday (Aug. 8) at 1:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of Archdale Street and did not return home.
Rogers was last seen getting into a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck with a man.
She was last seen wearing gray leggings and was carrying a white bag.
|Damietrea Rogers
|Details
|Age
|15
|Hair
|Black in ponytail
|Height
|5′5″
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.