Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.
Giovonni Hardon-Evans was last seen Wednesday (Aug. 9) at 10:40 p.m. in the 17100 block of Strasburg Street.
Hardon-Evans left his residence without permission and failed to return home.
He was last seen wearing a black “Detroit” sweater, black shorts, and cream-colored “Yeezy” shoes.
|Giovonni Hardon-Evans
|Details
|Age
|14
|Height
|5′11″
|Hair
|Brown Afro
|Weight
|Slim
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.