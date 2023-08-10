73º
Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old boy

Giovonni Hardon-Evans last seen on Aug. 9

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Giovonni Hardon-Evans was last seen Wednesday (Aug. 9) at 10:40 p.m. in the 17100 block of Strasburg Street.

Hardon-Evans left his residence without permission and failed to return home.

He was last seen wearing a black “Detroit” sweater, black shorts, and cream-colored “Yeezy” shoes.

Giovonni Hardon-EvansDetails
Age14
Height5′11″
HairBrown Afro
WeightSlim
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

