Michigan resident visiting Maui describes chaos of deadly wildfire

At least 36 people are dead and others are missing after a deadly wildfire in Hawaii.

A Michigan family was on the Hawaiian island of Maui when a deadly wildfire took the island by surprise.

At least 36 people have died and others are still missing. Entire neighborhoods and island life has been turned into ash. Boats in the harbor and cars on roads have been scorched.

The fire started Tuesday, Aug. 8, and was fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane. More than 270 structures have been damaged or destroyed, and dozens of people have been injured, including some critically.

Aaron Wieber, his wife, and their two children were on their last day of a trip to Maui when the fire swept across the island. The family is from Grand Ledge, Michigan.

They spent the first week on the Big Island when they got inklings of a hurricane. They were on the second leg of their trip in Maui when the fire started.

They escaped less than 90 minutes before the fire enveloped the very earth they had been standing on.

