Southfield police want help finding missing woman

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a woman who went missing in Southfield.
Susan Baxter was last seen Monday (Aug. 7) wearing a purple shirt, black pants, and a red and blue baseball cap..
Baxter has been diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia.
|Susan Baxter
|Details
|Height
|5′6″
|Hair
|Brown
|Weight
|250 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.