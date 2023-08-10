73º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Southfield police want help finding missing woman

Susan Baxter last seen on Aug. 7

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Wayne County, Missing Teen, Southfield
Police are seeking information about a woman who went missing in Southfield. (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a woman who went missing in Southfield.

Susan Baxter was last seen Monday (Aug. 7) wearing a purple shirt, black pants, and a red and blue baseball cap..

Baxter has been diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia.

Susan BaxterDetails
Height5′6″
HairBrown
Weight250 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter