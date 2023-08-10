Southfield police want help finding missing woman

Police are seeking information about a woman who went missing in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a woman who went missing in Southfield.

Susan Baxter was last seen Monday (Aug. 7) wearing a purple shirt, black pants, and a red and blue baseball cap..

Baxter has been diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia.

Susan Baxter Details Height 5′6″ Hair Brown Weight 250 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage