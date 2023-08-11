Detroit police want help finding missing 21-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 21-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.
Kaniyah Harrison left her residence in the 18600 block of Shiawassee Drive Thursday (Aug. 10) at 12:30 p.m. and failed to return home.
Harrison was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.
According to her auntie, she is Autistic.
|Kaniyah Harrison
|Details
|Age
|21
|Height
|5′7″
|Hair
|Short black afro
|Weight
|230
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.