Detroit police want help finding missing 21-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 21-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Kaniyah Harrison left her residence in the 18600 block of Shiawassee Drive Thursday (Aug. 10) at 12:30 p.m. and failed to return home.

Harrison was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

According to her auntie, she is Autistic.

Kaniyah Harrison Details Age 21 Height 5′7″ Hair Short black afro Weight 230 Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

