Police investigating after man’s jaw shattered in attack at Dearborn Homecoming

DEARBORN, Mich. – An investigation is underway after a man’s jaw was shattered during an attack at the Dearborn Homecoming event.

The man’s girlfriend said they were attacked on Aug. 5 after someone at the event thought they cut in line for the bathroom.

The victim said her boyfriend’s mouth is wired shut after blows to his head resulted in multiple jaw fractures. She said the middle of his jaw was cracked and the top of his jaw was shattered.

“They were all surrounding us so we had nowhere to go because there was a wall behind us and people in front of us,” she said.

She said the attack happened as she and her boyfriend were walking toward the restrooms. A woman told them they could go in front of her and a family standing away from the line snapped and said they were in line.

“And that’s when she said ‘I’m gonna f her up,’ my boyfriend says, ' don’t talk to her like that.’ We try to walk away, she chucks her phone at his chest. After that we didn’t say anything back to them, we tried to walk away, and that’s when the crowd came,” she said.

Dearborn police said when officers arrived at the scene, the people accused in the attack were not at the scene. Anyone with information should contact Dearborn police.