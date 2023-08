DETROIT – One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, on Burt Street south of 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

Detroit police said an argument between three men led to a shootout in the middle of the street.

One man was killed and two others were critically injured and rushed to a hospital.

Watch the video above for the full report.