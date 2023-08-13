Morning 4: Tornado destroys emergency siren, next chance for storms -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Metro Detroit sees more chances for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms next week

The 4Warn Weather Team is tracking Metro Detroit’s next risk for excessive rainfall and thunderstorms.

The rest of Sunday should remain dry, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll in Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed a good portion of lower Michigan under a slight risk for excessive rainfall. That means when we see those showers they could cause some flooding concerns late Monday into early Tuesday.

Perry’s emergency siren among first things destroyed by tornado

A tornado destroyed the city of Perry’s emergency siren as it barreled into town on Friday.

The EF-1 tornado struck the city of Perry, Michigan, in Shiawassee County at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

City officials said the siren was one of the first things hit, preventing people from being warned.

NCAA committee fails to approve deal with Michigan, leaving coach Harbaugh’s status uncertain

It is unclear if the NCAA Committee on Infractions will accept Michigan’s proposal of a four-game suspension for coach Jim Harbaugh to settle a case involving recruiting violations.

Michigan recently submitted a negotiated resolution to the NCAA in a case that has been in the works for about two years. The school received notice earlier this year that the NCAA was investigating impermissible texts and calls — including some by Harbaugh — to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits. The details were confirmed by a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not finalized at that time.

1 dead, 2 injured when argument between men sparks shooting in Detroit

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, on Burt Street south of 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

