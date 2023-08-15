910 AM Superstation in Detroit shocks its current on-air lineup by abruptly flipping formats

AM 910 Superstation abruptly flipped formats last Friday, shocking its current on-air lineup.

DETROIT – AM 910 Superstation in Detroit abruptly flipped formats last Friday, shocking its current on-air lineup.

The station catered to an urban audience and, at times, had a controversial lineup, including Monica Conyers, Christine Beatty, Jewell Jones, Sam Riddle, and Wade McCree.

Political Consultant Adolph Mongo who had a show on the station for seven years, says none of it was surprising.

“He lies, he disrespects people, he’s a racist, a misogynist, and you can’t believe a word he says,” said Mongo.

The station is owned by Kevin Adell, who also owns the Word Network and recently sold WADL-TV.

He’s been in the crosshairs of the feds recently. They are after him for taxes they say he owes; he’s fighting the government in court.

Adell’s decision to ice the urban talk format has left a lot of bad feelings in the Black community.

Now emails are going around purporting the format switch to sports radio is a placeholder until September, when the station will go to conservative talk radio.

An Adell spokesman told Local 4 that as things stand right now, Adell has flipped to sports, and that’s all he’s saying at this point.

Already there’s plenty of unrest about staging a protest if that happens. Mongo says he can see it.

“He got something in mind, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes to the ultra-right,” Mongo said.