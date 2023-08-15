Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old boy

Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Jaylen Lewis was last seen Sunday (Aug. 13) in the 9500 block of Memorial Street.

Lewis left his residence without permission and failed to return home.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, white tank top, black pants, and black, red, and white shoes.

According to his mother, he suffers from depression.

Jaylen Lewis Details Age 14 Height 5′10″ Hair Black Weight 115 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

