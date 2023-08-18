Detroit police: Man in custody after threatening officers with machete, barricading himself in home

Police said a man who threatened to kill himself, his mother, and police is in custody after barricading himself in a Detroit home.

Help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. With proper treatment and support, it is possible to get help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health challenges.

Police were called to the 17300 block of Indiana Street by a woman who said she feared her 37-year-old won was going to kill her. Police said when officers arrived he came to the door with a machete and threatened to attack officers.

Detroit’s special response team was activated and while SWAT surrounded the home, the crisis response team convinced the man to put down his weapon and come out.

“Another run involving mental health crisis, but the best possible outcome we could have hoped for has happened,” Detroit police chief James White said.

Detroit police recently received a $3 million grant from the state to expand its crisis response team. White said the department gets around 39 calls a day regarding a mental health crisis.