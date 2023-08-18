Morning 4: Police seek driver in hit-and-run that killed 14-year-old Warren boy -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Warren boy, 14, killed in hit-and-run hours after he was reported missing

A 14-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car early Friday morning at the border of Warren and Roseville just hours after he was reported missing, police report.

Bloomfield Hills garage destroyed in fire moments after residents saw lightning strike in area

A Bloomfield Hills garage was destroyed in a fire moments after residents saw a lightning strike in the area, officials said.

Dearborn Heights schools sued after 14-year-old student sent home early dies by suicide

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the Dearborn Heights School District after a student sent home early died by suicide.

The lawsuit alleges school administrators knew 14-year-old Selena Perez was under the influence of marijuana and was suicidal when they sent her home early. Perez died by suicide on May 1.

A neonatal nurse in a British hospital has been found guilty of killing 7 babies

A neonatal nurse in a British hospital was found guilty of killing seven babies and trying to kill six others.

Lucy Letby, 33, was charged with murder in the deaths of five baby boys and two girls, and the attempted murder of five boys and five girls, when she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016.

Weather: Drying out as temps inch closer to 90 through the weekend in Metro Detroit