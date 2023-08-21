81º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Macomb County jury convicts 50-year-old man for criminal sexual conduct of his daughter

Edwin Jenkins sexually assaulted his daughter from the age of three to 13

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Macomb County
A Macomb County jury has convicted Edwin Jenkins, 50, on four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree with a person under 13, defendant over 17 years old after a six-day trial.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Macomb County jury has convicted Edwin Jenkins, 50, on four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree with a person under 13, defendant over 17 years old after a six-day trial.

Jenkins sexually assaulted his daughter from the age of three to 13. The four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree is a mandatory 25-year felony.

“The guilty verdict shows justice can prevail even in the face of unimaginable pain,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “The defendant’s actions, spanning over a decade, shattered innocence and inflicted lasting injury. While we cannot erase the past, we can ensure that the survivor’s bravery leads to a future where healing and accountability stand strong.”

The 50-year-old man will be sentenced Thursday (Sept. 26) at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter