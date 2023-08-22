Morning 4: Oakland County man’s lawsuit claims he was served soup with rat foot in it -- and other news

A bowl of minestrone soup is seen at an Olive Garden Italian Restaurant on Aug. 14, 2013.

Oakland County man sues restaurant, saying he spit out severed rat’s foot that was in his soup

An Oakland County man is suing a popular restaurant chain after he says he felt a sharp pain while eating soup and spit out a severed rat’s foot.

Charges pending against intoxicated driver who hit Eastern Market CEO, his wife in Detroit

A warrant requesting homicide charges for the driver accused of crashing into the Eastern Market CEO and killing his wife has been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

2 arrested after abduction of twins in Livonia prompts Amber Alert

A man and woman were taken into custody by Livonia police Monday in connection with the abduction of a set of 14-day-old twins.

Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges tied to efforts to overturn 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face charges in the case accusing him of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

