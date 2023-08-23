Arrests in Livonia newborn abduction include 3 teens

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.

DETROIT – Police have released new details regarding the four people arrested Tuesday, Aug. 22, in connection with the abduction of a set of 14-day-old twins.

According to authorities, the four arrested were a 23-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man. Police said the teens were found at a Detroit home and arrested. The woman was taken into custody earlier in the day.

Police confirmed the four are not related to the victim’s family.

The family said the incident started when people had reached out to the mother on Facebook and offered to help with gift cards and diaper wipes.

Security cameras from inside the Quality Inn in Livonia captured the two women hiding their faces Sunday, Aug. 20. They are accused of talking their way into a couple’s hotel room where they knew the twin boys were and taking the twins when the mother left the room briefly to grab a drink from a vending machine.

The abduction prompted an Amber Alert to be issued.

Roughly 12 hours later, police said the twins were dropped off Monday, Aug. 21, at the front desk of the 9th Precinct of the Detroit Police Department. The twins were taken to a hospital to be checked out and reunited with their parents.

The motive is unknown and the incident remains under investigation.

