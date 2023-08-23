Family wants answers in fatal Harper Woods shooting

Moe Gotti was shot and killed outside a hookah lounge on July 13. As of Aug. 23, no arrests have been made.

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A family wants justice after a man was killed outside his business in Harper Woods.

Moe Gotti, 37, was shot and killed outside a hookah lounge on July 13. As of Aug. 23, no arrests have been made.

Friends and family members said Gotti was full of life.

Rickey Mann said Gotti had a huge positive impact on his life as a friend and as a business partner.

“This was a strong man. He had a strong family. He raised strong kids,” Mann said. “Every day, we have to go out there and watch our back because we don’t even know who it is. The same person could do it to us.”

“This is just outrageous,” said Gotti’s nephew, Amir Ahmad. “This is crazy. And then for us to have no answers? It’s even more ridiculous.”

Police said they are making progress on the case and have leads, but they just want to make sure everything is secure before bringing it to the prosecutor’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harper Woods Police Department at 313-343-2530.