Morning 4: Flooding, excessive heat alerts in effect Thursday with more storms coming to SE Michigan -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Due to ongoing flooding, the potential for dangerous heat this afternoon and the threat for severe storms this evening, we have declared Thursday a 4Warn Weather Alert Day.

After rounds of severe storms overnight and early Thursday morning, the heavy rain showers will continue to wane through mid-morning before briefly drying out this afternoon. However, prolific rain that fell over the last 24 hours has led to flooding across the area.

Excessive heat is expected today, with heat index values up to 105 degrees.

More storms are expected to fire off this evening.

Click here to read the full forecast, or watch the video forecast below.

Will the UAW strike? Here’s what we know as votes on strike authorization wrap up

With UAW leadership and the Big Three Detroit automakers apparently at odds amid ongoing contract talks, the question of a strike -- or multiple -- lingers in the air over Metro Detroit and beyond.

Newly elected UAW President Shawn Fain has set high expectations in what has become an unusual negotiation season, making a strike seem likely this fall. Fain says he worked with union members to craft a long list of demands for the new contracts, which seem to be met with pushback from the automakers.

Read the report here.

DTE Energy outages: 57K without power Thursday after Metro Detroit storms

More than 57,000 DTE Energy customers were without power Thursday morning after severe storms moved through the region overnight.

See more here.

Trump is set to surrender at a Georgia jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss

Donald Trump is set to surrender Thursday to authorities in Georgia on charges that he schemed to overturn the 2020 election in that state, a booking process expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president.

Trump’s arrival follows a presidential debate featuring his leading rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination, a contest in which he remains the leading candidate despite accelerating legal troubles. His presence in the state, though likely brief, is expected to swipe the spotlight at least temporarily from his opponents in the aftermath of a debate in which other candidates sought to seize on his absence to elevate their own presidential prospects.

Learn more here.

MIPics: Send in photos of storm damage in Metro Detroit

Severe storms caused flooding and power outages across Metro Detroit overnight into Thursday morning. Viewers have been submitting photos of the storm damage in their areas.

See storm damage photos here.