Morning 4: 7 tornadoes touched down in Michigan -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

7 tornadoes touched down in Michigan

The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes touched down in Michigan during Thursday night’s severe storms.

According to the Associated Press, the storms killed five people. Trees were downed, roofs were torn off buildings, and thousands were left without power.

Whitmer declares State of Emergency for Wayne, Monroe counties

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Friday, Aug. 25, for Wayne and Monroe counties.

The move aims to help local response and recovery efforts in the areas impacted by flooding, heavy rain and severe storms.

Downriver communities deal with damage from storms

Some Downriver communities are dealing with heavy damage due to Thursday’s severe storms.

From South Rockwood to Frenchtown Township in Monroe County, Local 4 saw pockets of damage all across the area.

1 killed, others hurt after tornado hits I-96 in Ingham County

The humming from leaf blowers and the punching of nail guns could be heard in areas across Ingham County on Friday.

Neighbors called it frustrating noise, yet necessary sounds, as people focused on the cleanup from severe storms overnight.

