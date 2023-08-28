70º
Ann Arbor police seeks missing 12-year-old boy with autism

Police say Cody Alban-Owen has a history of running away

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Cody Alban-Owen (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police in Ann Arbor are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism.

According to authorities, Cody Alban-Owen was last seen the night of Sunday, Aug. 27, on Newport Road, just north of Miller Avenue.

Police believe he left the area on his bicycle. He was last seen wearing beige shorts, black shoes and an unknown shirt color.

DetailsCody Alban-Owen
Age12
Height5 feet, 5 inches
WeightAbout 100 pounds

Anyone who has seen Cody Alban-Owen or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.

