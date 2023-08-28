Ann Arbor police seeks missing 12-year-old boy with autism

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police in Ann Arbor are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism.

According to authorities, Cody Alban-Owen was last seen the night of Sunday, Aug. 27, on Newport Road, just north of Miller Avenue.

Police believe he left the area on his bicycle. He was last seen wearing beige shorts, black shoes and an unknown shirt color.

Details Cody Alban-Owen Age 12 Height 5 feet, 5 inches Weight About 100 pounds

Anyone who has seen Cody Alban-Owen or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.