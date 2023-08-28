Macomb County man wins $573,000 lottery jackpot 5 months after winning $261,000 prize

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Macomb County man won a $573,000 Michigan Lottery jackpot five months after he won $261,000 playing the same game.

The 62-year-old man won $573,617 through the BIG CA$H Second Chance jackpot after he was selected in a random drawing on Aug. 9. He earned entries after playing eligible games online.

This is the second time he’s won that same jackpot this year. In February, he received $261,935 from the drawing.

“I play the BIG CA$H games online because I like the chance to win the progressive prize,” he said. “When I won earlier this year, it was a huge surprise, but it was an even bigger surprise that I won a second time.

“I never expected to win, and winning twice has been such a blessing. Being able to invest this money for my retirement means I can retire sooner than I was planning to and spend time with my family.”

He chose to remain anonymous and claimed his prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters. He plans to invest his winnings.