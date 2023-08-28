Michigan Lottery: $1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Metro Detroit

LIVONIA, Mich. – The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $363 million after nobody claimed the top prize in Saturday’s drawing.

A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Wild Bills Tobacco store in Livonia, Michigan. That ticket matched all five Powerball numbers in the drawing on Aug. 26, 2023.

Here are the winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023: 20-22-26-28-63 and red ball number 5. The Power Play option was 3x.

The next Powerball drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. The estimated jackpot is currently at $386 million and comes with a cash value of $174.7 million.

More about Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing at retailers throughout the state. Tickets also may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize in an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and jurisdictional taxes.