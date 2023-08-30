Police seeks man accused of starting house fire on Detroit’s west side

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-596-2940.

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Detroit home invasion and arson investigation.

According to authorities, the incident happened Aug. 10, just after 2:30 a.m. at a home located near the intersection of Ohio Street and Pickford Avenue. Police said a man exited a large SUV, walked to the rear of the house, forced his way into the house through the patio door, set the house on fire and left on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-596-2940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.