Morning 4: What Consumers Energy rate hike means for Michigan residents, businesses -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Rate hike approved for Consumers Energy: What it means for Michigan customers

A $95 million rate hike was approved for Consumers Energy this week, which means residential customers will be paying a bit more starting this fall.

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved settlement agreements permitting rate increase for natural gas customers of Consumers Energy and Michigan Gas Utilities Corp.

56K Michigan kids could lose child care in September if federal support funds disappear

Federal funding and programs established to help ease child care costs during the pandemic are set to expire in September, which could leave hundreds of thousands of Michigan kids without child care.

If Congress doesn’t step in to extend the relief or protect the funding, nearly 57,000 Michigan children are at risk of losing their child care. Nationally, 3 million children a at risk of losing care. Sept. 30, however, and could impact children, their families, and child care workers across the country.

13 questions I’m hoping to answer during Michigan football’s first game

Compared to most teams around college football, Michigan has more answers than questions heading into the first full week of the 2023 season.

The Wolverines are one of the few championship contenders without uncertainty at quarterback. They’ve got an established running back duo, a deep offensive line, and experienced players at all three levels of the defense.

But that doesn’t mean we know everything about the No. 2 ranked team in the nation.

Ann Arbor police urge locking windows after six home break-ins reported within 48 hours

Police are investigating a string of six home break-ins and attempted break-ins around Ann Arbor that happened within 48 hours.

AAPD officials said the intruder entered homes through unlocked first-floor windows, in most of the incidents, and used a knife to cut window screens.

Weather: Rising temps to reach 90 degrees for Labor Day weekend in Metro Detroit