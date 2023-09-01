$500 reward offered for information in string of thefts from vehicles in Detroit

Police are looking for a man in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins from June 13-Aug. 28.

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of breaking into multiple vehicles.

According to authorities, the man is wanted in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins near the intersections of Lafayette Street and Beaubien Boulevard, and River Place and Talon Centre drives, from June 13 to Aug. 28.

Police said the man breaks into vehicles, steals items and flees in a silver-colored SUV.

A $500 reward has been offered for information in the case. Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340.