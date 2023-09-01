Morning 4: Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year -- and more top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan fall colors forecast 2023: When foliage will peak across the state

Each year as we transition away from summer, the foliage transitions with us, its color shifting from bright green hues to the rich yellows and ambers we lovingly associate with fall.

So, when is the best time to view the fall color change in Michigan in 2023?

This deadly Michigan event is why you can’t yell ‘fire’ in a crowded theater

From the Battle of the Overpass to the $5-a-day salary in the early 1900s, Michigan has always played an important role in American politics and the labor movement.

And, in this case, public safety.

Yelling “fire” in a crowded theater is commonly used as an analogy for speech that intentionally causes panic and might be outside the scope of free speech. It was even used in the title of a 2009 documentary by Liz Garbus about the First Amendment, “Shouting Fire: Stories from the Edge of Free Speech.”

Federal student loan interest starts accruing Friday, Sept. 1: What to know

Student loans will resume accruing interest for the first time in more than three years as the pandemic-era grace period comes to an end.

Belleville police believe Main Street shooting tied to stolen vehicle pursuit

A woman and a man were shot Thursday night in Downtown Belleville in a situation police believe is related to their pursuit of a driver in a stolen vehicle the same night.

