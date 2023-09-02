Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Aundre’ya Watkins left her residence Thursday (Aug. 31) at 10:30 a.m. in the 16200 block of Marlowe Street to go to school and did not return home.
|Aundre’ya Watkins
|Details
|Age
|14
|Hair
|Black
|Height
|5′6″
|Eyes
|Brown
|Weight
|120
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.