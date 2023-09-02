65º
Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

Aundre’ya Watkins last seen on Aug. 8

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Aundre’ya Watkins left her residence Thursday (Aug. 31) at 10:30 a.m. in the 16200 block of Marlowe Street to go to school and did not return home.

Aundre’ya WatkinsDetails
Age14
HairBlack
Height5′6″
EyesBrown
Weight120

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

