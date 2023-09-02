Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Aundre’ya Watkins left her residence Thursday (Aug. 31) at 10:30 a.m. in the 16200 block of Marlowe Street to go to school and did not return home.

Aundre’ya Watkins Details Age 14 Hair Black Height 5′6″ Eyes Brown Weight 120

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage