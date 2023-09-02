Detroit police want help finding missing 32-year-old woman

Police are seeking information about a 32-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Preola Jenkins was last seen in the 7000 block of East Jefferson Avenue on Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Preola Jenkins Details Age 32 Height 5′2″ Hair Black Weight 107 Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

