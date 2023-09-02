Grosse Pointe Park residents with ‘rusty water’ encouraged to run water until clear

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – Fire training may have caused some Grosse Pointe Park residents to experience “rusty water,” according to police.

Grosse Pointe Park police issued a statement before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, stating that residents may be experiencing “rusty water” due to Grosse Pointe Park fire training.

Police said the water is non-toxic and natural when a hydrant is used. Police said residents should run their cold water in a laundry area or outside spigot until it runs clear.

