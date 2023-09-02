83º
Grosse Pointe Park residents with ‘rusty water’ encouraged to run water until clear

Hydrant use during fire training caused ‘rusty water’

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – Fire training may have caused some Grosse Pointe Park residents to experience “rusty water,” according to police.

Grosse Pointe Park police issued a statement before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, stating that residents may be experiencing “rusty water” due to Grosse Pointe Park fire training.

Police said the water is non-toxic and natural when a hydrant is used. Police said residents should run their cold water in a laundry area or outside spigot until it runs clear.

The full statement is available here: “Residents experiencing rusty water due to GPP Fire training, this is NON toxic and natural when a hydrant is used. Please run the cold water in a laundry or outside spigot till clear.”

