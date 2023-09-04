Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old boy

Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Azavier Walker was last seen Thursday (Aug. 24) at 10:25 a.m. in the 19100 block of Littlefield Street.

Walker left his residence without permission and failed to return home.

He was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit.

According to his mother, he suffers from depression.

Azavier Walker Details Age 14 Height 5′1″ Hair Black Weight 120 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

