Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.
Azavier Walker was last seen Thursday (Aug. 24) at 10:25 a.m. in the 19100 block of Littlefield Street.
Walker left his residence without permission and failed to return home.
He was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit.
According to his mother, he suffers from depression.
|Azavier Walker
|Details
|Age
|14
|Height
|5′1″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|120 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.