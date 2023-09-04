Man arrested after reportedly riding bike on I-696, threatening police with metal rod

Police seized a metal rod, two large knives, and pepper spray from a man who was reportedly riding a bike on I-696 on Sept. 3, 2023.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A 66-year-old man from Troy was taken into police custody Sunday, Sept. 3, after reportedly threatening troopers with a black metal rod.

According to authorities, police were dispatched to an area near the on-ramp from Campbell Road to eastbound I-696 at about 8 p.m. on reports of a man riding his bike on the freeway. Police said the first trooper to arrive made contact with the man and called for backup after the man wouldn’t follow orders and started to approach her with the metal rod in a threatening manner.

Police said the trooper continued to attempt to de-escalate the situation. A police sergeant who arrived on the scene also attempted to de-escalate and convince the man to drop the metal rod. While the sergeant was talking with the man, the first trooper reportedly came up behind the man and was able to snatch the metal rod.

Police said they searched the man and found pepper spray and two large knives, one in his waistband and one in his coat.

He was lodged at the Oakland County Jail.