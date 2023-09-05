$500 reward offered for information in armed carjacking on Detroit’s east side

Police are looking for three people in connection with an Aug. 7, 2023 armed carjacking.

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people in an Aug. 7 carjacking.

According to authorities, the incident happened at a gas station near the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Conant Street. Police said three armed suspects approached a man inside a gray 2012 Chrysler 300, took the man’s money, phone and vehicle and fled the scene.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Man, late teens or early 20s. Last seen wearing a black ski mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Man or woman, early 20s. Last seen wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants with a stripe.

Man, late teens or early 20s. Last seen wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

A $500 reward has been offered for information in the case. Anyone who recognizes the three or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340.