89º
Join Insider

Local News

$500 reward offered for information in armed carjacking on Detroit’s east side

Case number 2308080023 must be included with tip

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
Police are looking for three people in connection with an Aug. 7, 2023 armed carjacking. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people in an Aug. 7 carjacking.

According to authorities, the incident happened at a gas station near the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Conant Street. Police said three armed suspects approached a man inside a gray 2012 Chrysler 300, took the man’s money, phone and vehicle and fled the scene.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:

  • Man, late teens or early 20s. Last seen wearing a black ski mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
  • Man or woman, early 20s. Last seen wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants with a stripe.
  • Man, late teens or early 20s. Last seen wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Surveillance video of the three suspects can be watched in the video player below.

A $500 reward has been offered for information in the case. Anyone who recognizes the three or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340.

Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people in an Aug. 7 carjacking.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email