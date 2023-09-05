Detroit police seeks suspects in burglary on city’s east side

Police are looking for the people involved in an Aug. 27, 2023 burglary on Detroit's east side.

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects wanted in an Aug. 27 burglary.

According to authorities, the theft took place at a business on Seven Mile Road, about a block west of Gratiot Avenue, at about 2 a.m. Further details were not revealed at the time. The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras with a white sedan and a gray Jeep that appeared to have damage to its driver’s side tail light.

Photos of the suspects can be seen above. Photos of the vehicles involved can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240.

