Here’s how UAW is raising strike threat against big 3 in Metro Detroit

With the Sept. 14 contract deadline fast approaching, there’s a flurry of activity between the UAW and the Detroit big three.

The United Auto Workers has given Ford a counter-proposal.

On Thursday (Sept. 7), General Motors is set to meet with the UAW to give its counter-proposal.

Stellantis will have its offer on the table by the end of the week.

Appearing on CNBC Wednesday night, UAW President Shawn Fain had a warning for President Joe Biden and elected leaders.

“I think our strike can reaffirm to (Biden) where the working class people in this country stand, and you know it’s time for politicians in this country to pick a side,” said Fain. “Either you stand for the billionaire class where everybody gets left behind, or you stand for the working people, the working class people vote.”

The UAW has substantial demand, which includes a 46% pay raise and a return to defined pension benefits.

