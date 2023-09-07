Residents welcome I-75 construction progress in Oakland County

A major construction project that has been causing headaches for drivers in Metro Detroit is the one along I-75. Lane closures, slow downs and massive delays have been the name of the game. But crews have begun slowly reopening the section between 8 Mile and 13 Mile roads over the past few weeks.

For the last couple of years, construction for the major Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project Modernize I-75 has caused headaches for drivers and businesses.

A BP gas station at I-75 and 12 Mile Road told Local 4 they lost around 75% of business due to lane and ramp closures.

Leading up to the Labor Day Weekend, MDOT opened I-75 to three lanes northbound and southbound between 8 Mile Road and 13 Mile Road.

MDOT also opened several exit and entrance ramps that were once closed due to construction.

On Tuesday (Sept. 5), the northbound I-75 right lane from Gardenia Avenue to 12 Mile Road and the I-75 exit ramp to 12 Mile Road was closed for sound wall installation and will reopen by Saturday (Oct. 7).

Then, on Monday (Sept. 11), the southbound I-75 right lane will be closed from I-696 to 9 Mile Road for pavement repair related to a vehicle fire earlier this year.

The eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to northbound I-75 will also be closing that day for pavement and barrier wall repair due to another vehicle fire earlier in the year.

Both closures are expected to end by Saturday (Oct. 7).

