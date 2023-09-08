Investigation launched concerning 2 Detroit police officers accused of rouging up 20-year-old man

DETROIT – A new investigation was launched concerning two Detroit police officers accused of roughing up a 20-year-old in front of his home, this time from the Detroit police commissioners.

The incident occurred last Wednesday (Aug. 30) afternoon on Riopelle Street in Detroit.

The home security camera captured part of the arrest.

Local 4 first reported the story last week. Police told us the video was concerning, and they are investigating.

During the Detroit police commissioners meeting on Thursday (Sept. 7), their chief investigator, Rev. Jerome L. Warfield Sr., presented his preliminary case review to the board, highlighting significant differences between video evidence and reports.

During the meeting, it was also confirmed that the incident happened during a Terry Stop, also known as Stop and Frisk, not a traffic stop that was previously reported.

“A preliminary observation of what happened is supported by the two officers’ body-worn cameras and the in-car video camera,” said Warfield.

Warfield read off the verbal exchange between the two officers and the 20-year-old man.

He also pointed out that what he noticed was different from what the officers reported and video.

“Well, the explanation did not match the facts of the video of body-worn cameras that I observed,” Warfield said.

He gave specific examples.

“The other statement said once the officer observed the scout car, he pulled his shirt down and began to walk quickly away from officers westbound on Riopelle,” Warfield said. “That absolutely did not happen, according to the car dash video. His shirt was already over his pants while walking.”

According to Warfield, the case has been assigned to a senior investigator who will begin interviews immediately.

DPD’s Professional Standards office’s investigation is ongoing.

While there is due process, Warfield said it was important to share his observations publicly.

“We want to make sure the community understands that we have a hand and a pulse on what’s going on as it relates to police misconduct,” Warfield said. “As you said, Mr. Chair, there are a number of cases we don’t bring up, but these are the ones, in our view, that escalated and go over and beyond.”

The 20-year-old’s mother, who spoke to Local 4 last week, said she attended Thursday night’s meeting and that her family is waiting for both investigations to finish but would like to see the officers suspended.

Click here to learn more.