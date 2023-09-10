1 injured in shooting after illegal street racing event in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – One person was injured in a shooting after an illegal street racing event in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police.

The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in the area of westbound I-94 near Mt. Elliot Street in Detroit.

Police said dispatchers received calls of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle. When officers arrived, they located a 28-year-old woman and transported her to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman told police that she was leaving an illegal street racing event with two other people when someone in an orange passenger car shot at them. The other two people in the car with the woman did not stay at the scene of the shooting.

The Freeway Investigative Support Team is still investigating.