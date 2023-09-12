4 kilos of cocaine worth $320K found inside semi-truck and trailer by Sterling Heights police

Sterling Heights police found four kilos of cocaine worth $320,000 inside a semi-truck and trailer.

The incident occurred on Thursday (Sept. 6) at 8:30 p.m. when the trailer was seen parked in a parking lot behind the shopping plaza near 37722 Van Dyke Avenue.

Officials said two males occupied the semi-truck, and when they began to investigate further, the driver admitted to having no reason to be at the location besides sleeping in their truck for the evening.

Police said the two men began to act nervous, so a consent search was obtained, and ultimately, a K-9 unit was utilized to search the truck and trailer, where they found cardboard boxes that contained empty mailboxes that included the four kilos of cocaine that have a street value of approximately $320,000.

Officials said the two men were arrested without incident and taken to the Macomb County Jail.