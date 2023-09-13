Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Teia Reed left her residence Monday (Sept. 11) at 11 a.m. in the 17000 block of Sinston Street and did not return home.

She was last seen wearing a red ‘Polo’ shirt, black pants, and red ‘New Balance’ shoes.

Teia Reed Details Age 13 Hair Black braids Height 5′3″ Eyes Brown Weight 120

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

